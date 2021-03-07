The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the full schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India. The T20 extravaganza will return home after nearly two-year hiatus. IPL 2021 edition will kickstart with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9, 2021 in Chennai. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata will host the entire IPL 2021 season. Also Read - SRH Full Schedule IPL 2021: Check Out Sunrisers Hyderabad Fixtures, Timing and Venues

Punjab Kings (PK), formerly Kings XI Punjab, will play their IPL 2021 campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 in Mumbai. Led by extremely talented KL Rahul, Punjab finished at the sixth position in the IPL 2020 points table despite getting a promising start. Captain Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scored heavily at the top in the first half of the tournament but failed to arrest their team's slide in the other half of the competition. A late flurry was too little too late for the side as it fell short of making the playoffs.

In the 2021 player auction, Punjab Kings made some valuable additions to their squad. They bought the likes of David Malan, the World No. 1 T20I batsman, Australia pacer Jhye Richardson and Aussie all-rounder Moises Henriques.

Punjab will play maximum matches in Bangalore – five, followed by Ahmedabad (4), Mumbai (3), and Chennai (2).

Here’s the full schedule, date, venues, fixtures and match timings for the Punjab Kings during IPL 2021.

1. 12 April 2021 – Mumbai – RR vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 PM IST

2. 16 April 2021 – Mumbai – Punjab Kings vs CSK, 7.30 PM IST

3. 18 April 2021 – Mumbai – DC vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 PM IST

4. 21 April 2021 – Chennai – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 PM IST

5. 23 April 2021 – Chennai – Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 PM IST

6. 26 April 2021 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs KKR, 7.30 PM IST

7. 30 April 2021 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

8. 02 May 2021 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 PM IST

9. 06 May 2021 – Ahmedabad – RCB vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 PM IST

10. 9 May 2021 – Bangalore – CSK vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 PM IST

11. 13 May 2021 – Bangalore – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 PM IST

12. 15 May 2021 – Bangalore – KKR vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 PM IST

13. 19 May 2021 – Bangalore – SRH vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 PM IST

14. 22 May 2021 – Bangalore – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 PM IST

Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2021

KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar.