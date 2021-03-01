The BCCI’s decision to allot IPL matches to certain venues while leaving out others hasn’t gone down well with everyone with the likes of Punjab Kings shooting a letter to the Indian cricket board asking clarity on the process behind arriving at such decisions. The venues are being limited this IPL season owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals COO Reveals Reason Behind Releasing Steve Smith

According to Times of India, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad are among the cities earmarked to host matches for IPL 2021. Hyderabad was initially part of their plans but fell off the pegging order with Delhi making the cut instead.

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia has confirmed they have asked BCCI why Mohali and other venues which they preferred been ignored. "We have sent the BCCI a query on why we have been excluded. We would like to know the reason. We have also asked for more clarification on how this process works," TOI quoted Wadia as saying.

The English daily further reported that other franchises are likely to follow the suit and send emails to BCCI on Monday.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s working president in Hyderabad KT Rama Rao had appealed with the BCCI via a tweet to include the city among venues while offering full support of the government .

“Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season,” Rao tweeted and added, “Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt”

Former India captain and president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammed Ahzaruddin quoted Rao’s tweet claiming the city is well capable of handling and conducting IPL as per directives. “I strongly support the appeal by @ktrtrs. Hyderabad is absolutely capable in handling and conducting @IPL as per @BCCI’s directives and preparing a bio-secure bubble,” Azhar wrote.

A formal announcement regarding the venues is yet to be made even though there are multiple reports claiming that Ahmedabad will host playoffs and the final this season.