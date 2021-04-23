Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has shed light on what makes Rohit Sharma a special captain. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL history as he has led Mumbai Indians to five titles, which is the most for any franchise. Rohit is known to get the best out of his players and Chahar explained that the talisman backs him to the hilt. Also Read - IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI: Live Match Streaming: When And Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai India IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online and on TV Telecast in India

Chahar revealed that Rohit makes a bowler comfortable if he is under the cosh and tells him to back his instincts. Meanwhile, Chahar had taken a beating in the opening match of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he had conceded 43 runs in his four overs. However, the leg-spinner who plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan bounced back in style in the coming matches.

The wrist-spinner scalped four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders and helped his team in turning the tide. Subsequently, he snared three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad and once again played a key role in the success of the team. Chahar has scalped eight wickets in the four matches at an average of 14.75 and has impressed with his bowling.

Rohit has been able to get the best out of Chahar and the leg-spinner stated that his MI skipper always gives him confidence even when he is under the pump.

“He always gives confidence whenever I’m bowling, even if I’m conceding fours and sixes he backs me and instils a lot of confidence in me. It is one of the things that make him special.”

“Whether it’s the Indian team or the Mumbai Indians he always gives confidence even when the bowler is getting hit. He understands when the bowler might be nervous and comes and talk to them.”

“He says’ take some time, talk to me for a bit, then you deliver the ball’. These are the small things that make him special.” Rahul Chahar said in a chat with Star Sports.

MI will face Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai today.