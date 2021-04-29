The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals have become the first IPL franchise to contribute towards India’s fight against Covid-19. Rajasthan Royals have decided to donate a whopping amount of INR 7.5 crores (1$ million) towards the Covid-19 relief in India. Also Read - LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today Match Latest Updates: De Kock, Rohit Start Solid For Mumbai in 172 Chase vs Rajasthan

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit India hard as more than 40,000 people have died in the last 20 days. More than 3,00,000 cases are getting reported on a daily basis as the deadly virus is spreading like a wildfire.

In an official statement, the Royals revealed that the relief measures will be executed through the franchise's philanthropic body – the Rajasthan Royals Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).

Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 milion from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst. Complete details 👇#RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021

The Twitter post of the franchise read as, “Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of $1 million from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst.

“Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time – Oxygen,” the official statement of the Rajasthan Royals read.

Meanwhile, before Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders gun fast bowler Pat Cummins became the first player to donate during the second wave of Covid-19. Cummins decided to donate $50,000 to the PM Cares fund. After noticing Cummins, former Australian fast bowler and now an expert analyst in IPL 2021, Brett Lee also decided to donate 1 BitCoin (INR 43 lakhs) to Crypto Relief to help India fight the shortage of Oxygen supply.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have won two out of the five matches they have played in IPL 2021. RR are currently playing their sixth match of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians. RR have posted a total of 171-4 while batting first.