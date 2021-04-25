Rajasthan Royals cruised to an easy win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets to get their campaign back on track. After the win, the Royals Twitter handle posted a video of a RR player enacting Bollywood icon and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose (where he opens his arms). While fans are reacting to the video it has gone viral. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Explains Why KKR Star Shubman Gill Has Failed in IPL 2021

Here is the video posted:

Chris Morris picked four wickets and Royals pacers, who were smart with their change of pace, restricted KKR to 133 for nine after Samson opted to bowl first.

Royals lost their openers, Jos Buttler (5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22), in the powerplay but they never lost control of the chase and got over the line in 18.5 overs for their second win in five matches.

For KKR, it was their fourth loss in five matches.

Morris, the most expensive player in the IPL auction history, proved his worth with figures of four for 23 in four overs.

The other pacers, Jaydev Unadkat (1/25), Chetan Sakariya (1/31) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/22), also made valuable contributions.

Royals witnessed a nervy moment early in the chase when Buttler received a nasty blow on his helmet as he tried to negotiate a sharp bouncer from Pat Cummins. Soon after, the England cricketer was trapped in front by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Jaiswal, playing his first game of the season, played some exquisite strokes before getting caught in the deep. Royals were 50 for two in the first six overs.

After Jaiswal’s dismissal, Samson (42 not out off 41) stitched a 45-run stand with Shivam Dube (22) before getting his team home alongside David Miller (24 not out off 23).