Dubai: So, who will win the 'Battle of the Royals'? Will it be the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore or will Rajasthan Royals punch above their weight to beat the Virat Kohli-led side? Ex-India cricketer, Virender Sehwag has given his opinion on who he thinks will win the match. According to Sehwag, it should be an easy win for RCB.

Sehwag reckons it would be a win for RCB because apart from Sanju Samson Rajasthan does not have match-winners.

"Bangalore has only had one bad game since they've come to the UAE. Otherwise, they were playing quite well. The expectation is that they will defeat Rajasthan with ease because they have no match-winners except Samson, who is their only man in form. Should be an easy match for RCB," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz LIVE.

RCB is currently in third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the playoffs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 24 | Bangalore won- 11 | Rajasthan won- 10 | No Result- 3

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.