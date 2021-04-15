Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will face off each other in the seventh game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both the two matches thus far played at the Wankhede have been run-fests and it could be another difficult night for the bowlers. Also Read - Hilarious Memes, Reactions Flood Internet Claiming Vijay Mallya Fixed SRH vs RCB Clash

RR almost chased down 222 runs in their opening match against Punjab Kings, courtesy of a brilliant knock of 119 runs off just 63 balls from their newly appointed skipper Sanju Smason. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had cruised to their target of 189 runs with seven wickets and eight balls to spare against CSK. Also Read - IPL 2021: Our Extra Bowling Options Made The Difference - Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will want a better bowling performance as they had conceded 221 runs and they will need to pull up their socks. Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the bowlers for RR while the rest of the bowling battery had taken a beating. Furthermore, the Sanju Samson-led team was poor in the field as they bungled a couple of catches and they can’t afford to make that mistake on a featherbed pitch like the Wankhede. Also Read - IPL 2021, RR vs DC Match 7 in Mumbai: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss Timing, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, had ticked almost all the right boxes in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings. Their bowlers – Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan – did a decent job in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje whereas the opening alliance of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw added 138 runs. Consequently, the Rishabh Pant-led team will aim to continue the good show.

Date and Venue – 7:30 pm IST, 15 April, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Head To Head:

RR 11 – 11 DC.

Rajasthan Royals’Predicted Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c, wk), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Delhi Capitals’Predicted Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

Injury update: Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a suspected broken arm, which is a big blow for RR. DC also suffered a big blow on Tuesday as their gun fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who had scalped 22 wickets in the previous season, was tested positive for Covid-19.