Not all is bad for CSK, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja – who had picked up an injury in Australia – is deemed fit and would be a part of the playing XI for sure, reckoned a source close to the side. As per a report in TOI, Jadeja has been batting and bowling in the nets.

"He batted and bowled in the nets and looked pretty good at that. He will definitely be part of the playing XI," stated the source as quoted by Times of India.

This would come as a piece of good news for CSK fans – who are already upset with the neutral venue call. Jadeja has dislocated his left thumb in Australia and had to miss out on the last two Tests. He was also not a part of the side during the home series against England.

Jadeja is one of the biggest stars of the league. The CSK all-rounder has played 184 matches in the IPL and has amassed 2159 runs with the bat at an average of 25.40. He also chips in with the ball and is an astounding fielder. He has picked up 114 wickets in IPL and some memorable catches and runouts.