Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on a roll against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday. Jadeja smashed 36 runs off the final over, which was bowled by RCB's death over specialist Harshal Patel, to equal Chris Gayle's record. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle had scored 36 runs against Kochin Tuskin Kerala in the 2011 season at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jadeja scored five sixes and one four in Patel's last over as he took the medium pacer to the cleaners. The southpaw also ran a double whereas one run came off a no-ball. Thus, CSK added a total of 37 runs in the final over, which has turned the match on its head.

Courtesy of Jadeja's heroics in the final over, Chennai Super Kings were able to beef up their total to a par score of 191 runs. In fact, Jadeja had meandered to 26 runs off 21 balls but then changed gears in the final over. Interestingly, Jadeja was exhausted in Mumbai's scorching heat. Jadeja was dropped by Washington Sundar when he was yet to get off the mark and he made RCB pay for giving him a reprieve.

The left-hander finished 62 runs from only 28 balls and scored four fours and five sixes in his blistering knock. Earlier, CSK MS Dhoni had won the toss and decided to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis provided another good start to their team as they added 74 runs for the opening alliance. Faf du Plessis scored another fine fifty but was soon dismissed after reaching the personal milestone.

In fact, Harshal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB before bowling his final over. Patel had conceded only 14 runs in his first three overs and also scalped three wickets. Patel dismissed Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu but he was taken apart by Jadeja in the final over.