Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was left visibly upset when a leg-before decision went against his side in their eliminator match vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Although the on-field decision was overturned by the third umpire, once Kohli decided to go for the review, the decision didn't sit well with the RCB skipper.

Kohli even went to the extent of going to umpire Virender Sharma officiating the all-important game, who had to offer an explanation to the RCB skipper.

In the do-or-die game, Knight Riders, the two-time IPL champions, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets with two balls remaining, thus leaving Kohli, playing his last game for RCB as skipper, frustrated.

Following a below-par batting performance where the entire top order was gobbled up by KKR spinner Sunil Narine, Kohli was under pressure when his team came out to bowl and defend 138 runs.

Tempers soon flared when Kohli argued over umpire Sharma’s decision to not give KKR batter Rahul Tripathi out LBW in spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s first over after Powerplay. Tripathi seemed to have been trapped LBW by Chahal’s googly but the on-field umpire remained unmoved.

The RCB skipper then consulted wicket-keeper KS Bharat and Chahal before asking for DRS, which put it beyond doubt that the ball would have hit the leg-stump. Tripathi was ruled out, which left KKR on 53/2 in seven overs.

An angry Kohli was seen smashing the ball to the ground and then going up to umpire Sharma to express his dismay. Square-leg umpire Chris Gaffaney soon intervened and asked Kohli to back off.

After the completion of the eighth over, Sharma walked up to Kohli to give his version.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, who was on-air during the contest, expressed his displeasure at umpire Sharma approaching Kohli and giving his version.

“He (umpire) doesn’t have to give an explanation. He has taken a call, right or wrong, it’s his call,” said Gavaskar.

(With IANS Inputs)