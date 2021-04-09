Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indian in IPL history. He achieved the massive feat in the opening match of IPL 2021 at Cheppauk Stadium. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Updates Match 1, Chennai: Sundar-Kohli Get RCB Off to a Steady Start

Harshal was traded by RCB ahead of the ongoing season from the last year's runner-ups Delhi Capitals. The 30-year-old ended the innings with an astonishing figure of 5/27 in his quota of four overs.

He dismissed Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jensen to claim his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. The 30-year-old deceived Hardik Pandya with a slow full toss, got Ishan Kishan with a yorker, had Krunal Pandya caught at deep mid-wicket and then also had Kieron Pollard caught in the deep. He then bowled IPL debutant South African Marco Jansen to complete a fifer.

Patel bowled astonishingly well in the final over of the innings, in which he picked three wickets and gave only 1 run from it as RCB restricted Mumbai for just 159/9 in 20 overs.

Interestingly, earlier the best bowling figures against Mumbai was from current MI captain Rohit Sharma, who used to play with Deccan Chargers at the time. Rohit claimed four wickets for just 6 runs in 2009.

Meanwhile asked to bat first, Mumbai’s reserve opener Chris Lynn (49 off 35 balls) partially made amends for his part in a horrible mix-up that led to skipper Rohit Sharma’s (19 off 15 balls) run-out, by adding 70 runs in seven overs for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 23 balls).

On a Chepauk track where a good score is anything in the region of 150, the total was certainly par for the course.

Kyle Jamieson (1/27 in 4 overs) had an impressive IPL debut with his disconcerting bounce but the seasoned Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) has clearly lost his bearings for some time now.

But Harshal, Chahal’s Haryana teammate made it up with some accurate wicket-to-wicket bowling in the 18th and 20th over.