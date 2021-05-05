Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are arguably the best modern-day cricketers in the world and hence young Rajat Patidar felt lucky to have played with them in Indian Premier League 2021 – which now stands suspended due to the Covid-19 spike in India. During a one-to-one session, Patidar – who claims to have been an RCB supporter because of Kohli and de Villiers – admitted that he was nervous when he met the two stars. Also Read - Jos Buttler's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Rajasthan Royals Star Yashaswi Jaiswal After IPL 2021 Gets Suspended Goes Viral | PIC

"RCB has always been my favourite team because of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Luckily, I got a chance to play with them. I was nervous before meeting them, but I liked it a lot after coming here," Rajat said during an interview with RCB.

Patidar was lucky to have made the cut in the starry RCB XI this season. In fact, in a game against Delhi Capitals, he scored a crucial 31 which helped Bangalore win the match by a run.

Speaking about his interaction with the two icons of the game he said, “We talked about the match situation and how we can play while being calculative. We knew if we do that right, we can overcome the pressure situation. That is what we were talking about.”

The suspension of the IPL would have come as a massive setback for RCB as they had the momentum on their side and looked good to make the playoffs. RCB happens to be one of the few sides to have not won the IPL title. They looked in good form this year and hence the decision taken by the BCCI would hurt them.