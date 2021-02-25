The Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore faced the wrath of fans on Twitter after two of their biggest buys in the 2021 Auction – Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell failed once again. In the ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and Australia, Jamieson, who was picked by RCB for a whopping INR 15 crore, leaked 56 runs in his quota of 4 overs in the 2nd T20I on Thursday. Also Read - New Zealand vs Australia Full Scorecard, Match Result And Highlights: Hosts Prevail in High-Scoring 2nd T20I

Jamieson is having a tough time with the ball in the series, as he was also hammered by the Australia batsmen in the first T20I where he went for 32 in just 3 overs. While the lanky all-rounder didn't face a single ball in the series so far.

On the other hand, Maxwell, who was picked by RCB for INR 14.25 crore, also continues his rough patch with bat and scored just three runs off five balls in the second T20I at University Oval, Dunedin.

Jamieson 32/1 pic.twitter.com/dCsWty7njm — Free (@QuickWristSpin) February 22, 2021

3 Things that can never be explained 1. Black holes

2. Bermuda Triangle

3. RCB paying 15 crores for kyle jamieson pic.twitter.com/hznLZgrZUY — Rahul Cricket ️7️⃣ 💛💛 (@CricketCraze07) February 25, 2021

Philippe Smashing Sixes But Against Jamieson RCB Fans : pic.twitter.com/zCC6b0DDvH — ADARSH (@Adarshdvn45) February 25, 2021

However, two Australians from the RCB camp – Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams were impressive with the bat in the second T20I. Wicketkeeper-batsman Philippe scored 45 runs off 32 balls to stabilize the Australia innings after early blows. While Sams played a quickfire knock of 41 runs in just 15 balls to take the game closer. Fast bowler Kane Richardson, who was retained by RCB this season picked three wickets but was a bit expensive as he leaked 43 runs in 4 overs.

New Zealand managed a 4-run victory in a nail-biting finisher to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, Guptill smashed as many as eight sixes and six fours and fell just three short of his third T20 International century to Sams. He put up a partnership of 131 runs off just 70 balls for the second wicket with captain Kane Williamson, who himself scored 53 off 35. Williamson fell to spinner Adam Zampa after which Neesham continued the carnage, smacking an unbeaten 45 off 16 with six sixes and one four.

The third match of the series will be played on March 3 at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.