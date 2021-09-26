RCB vs MI 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team’s performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game, in Dubai on Sunday. India’s outgoing T20 captain and the one who will replace him, both have endured crushing defeats. It puts them on a slippery slope as the tournament approaches its business end. RCB are still in top four with 10 points from nine games while MI after their back-to-back defeats have slumped to sixth spot with eight points from nine games. The fact that bulk of India’s top-order batters, who are currently under-performing, are from these two sides, sticks out like sore thumb.Also Read - RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 39: Captain, Vice-Captain - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 26 Sunday

Going into the World T20, Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are some of the batting mainstays. Also, there is Hardik Pandya, who is not being picked by Mumbai Indians as he is perhaps not 100 percent fit to carry his all-around duties which include four overs of brisk fast-medium bowling. Kohli showed some form en route his half-century against CSK at Sharjah but the overall form has been scratchy and his MI counterpart also didn’t completely look in his elements during the previous game against KKR. Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, SRH vs PBKS 2021: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami Set up Punjab Kings' 5-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dramatic Finish

RCB vs MI WEATHER FORECAST

RCB vs MI 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - SRH vs PBKS MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2021 Today Updates: Jason Holder's Cameo in Vain; Punjab Kings Beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 5 Runs

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

RCB vs MI Pitch Report

The Dubai International Stadium pitch will be good sporting wicket where pace bowlers will get maximum assistance from the surface in the powerplay. Keeping the wickets in the hand would be the key, as batting will become easier as the game progresses. Anything over 170 will be a challenging total on this wicket.

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head

Played- 30 | Bangalore won- 11 | Mumbai won- 19 | No Result- 0

RCB vs MI Fantasy Team

AB de Villiers (VC), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini/Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

RCB vs MI Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.