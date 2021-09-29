RR vs RCB 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

IPL 2021 Today Match Prediction, RR vs RCB Head to Head, Scorecard, Dream11 Prediction: Another high-voltage battle of IPL 2021 awaits us as Rajasthan Royals take on high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 43 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai boosting their confidence, Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan in their IPL 2021 match on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the playoffs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth. RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL’s resumption as they lost two consecutive matches, including the forgettable nine-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders where they made just 92 runs.Also Read - IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer Making a Mark With the Ball as Well

They were then outplayed by Chennai Super Kings though Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal came good with 53 and 70 respectively. The previous match against MI, however, gave them their first win after the IPL’s resumption with Kohli hitting his second consecutive fifty — 51 — and Maxwell also coming good (37-ball 56). Kohli, who is stepping down from RCB captaincy after this season, would look to continue his good form. South African legend AB de Villiers, on the other hand, needs a big one after scores of 0, 12, 11 while Maxwell will be keen to stay in good touch with the T20 World Cup not far. Also Read - RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 43: Captain, Vice-Captain - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 29 Wednesday

RR vs RCB WEATHER FORECAST

RR vs RCB 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, MI vs PBKS 2021 Scorecard: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya Guide Mumbai Indians to 6-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

RR vs RCB Pitch Report

The Dubai strip will be a true wicket for the batters where they will get the complete reward for their shots. The shorter boundaries on one side of the ground will also be advantageous for the batters. The bowlers should effectively use the variations at the late end of the innings. Batting first is a no-brainer here. Anything over 160 will be a good total on this wicket.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 24 | Bangalore won- 11 | Rajasthan won- 10 | No Result- 3

RR vs RCB Fantasy Team

Sanju Samson (C), Kona Srikar Bharat, Virat Kohli (vc), Evin Lewis, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR vs RCB Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/Captain), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep.