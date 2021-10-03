RCB vs PBKS 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to inch closer to securing a playoff berth when they clash with Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Sharjah on Sunday. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with seven wins and four defeats for a total of 14 points.Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, RR vs CSK: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fifties Overshadow Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century as Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 Wickets to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Another two points from a win will almost assure them of a place in the place-offs but for that, RCB will need to put it across Punjab Kings who are coming off a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders. With their five-wicket victory over KKR, Punjab Kings too kept alive their prospects of making the playoffs, even though they are down at fifth position with 12 points after five wins and seven reverses.
Up against an ambitious RCB outfit, Punjab Kings will have their task cut out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals Jump to 6th Spot, Mumbai Indians Slip to 7th; Ruturaj Gaikwad Grabs Orange Cap

RCB vs PBKS WEATHER FORECAST

RCB vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - RR vs CSK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today IPL Match 47 Cricket Updates: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fifties Power Rajasthan Royals to 7-Wicket Win vs Chennai Super Kings

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

RCB vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch is a completely contrasting surface to what we saw last year. In 2020, this Sharjah pitch produced monster totals but it’s completely different this year. The seamers are getting more help and the batters have struggled to score big runs in the second leg of IPL 2021.

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Played- 27 | Punjab won- 15 | Bangalore won- 12 | No Result- 0

RCB vs PBKS Fantasy Team

KL Rahul, Kona Srikar Bharat, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Aiden Markram, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

RCB vs PBKS Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.