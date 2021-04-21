RCB vs RR VIVO IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Head to Head, Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to the best possible start with three wins on the trot in the ongoing edition of IPL 2021. They will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match no. 16 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. RCB head into the game after three morale-boosting victories. The Virat Kohli-led side edged past defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener before getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to jump to the top of the points table. On the other hand, the Royals have managed to win only one of their three fixtures. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in their previous match to slip down to the sixth spot. Sanju Samson and his men will be eyeing a second win. The Royals have struggled to perform as a cohesive batting unit. While Samson led the team to within touching distance of victory with his sensational century against Punjab Kings, it was the South African duo of David Miller and Chris Morris that pulled off a win against the Delhi Capitals. Against CSK, opener Jos Buttler looked dangerous but the other batsmen failed to provide any valuable contributions. For the former champions to do well, the side must click as a batting unit with Samson and the Englishman playing key roles.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

A run-fest is on the card at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday as there will be little respite for the bowlers. The faster bowlers might get some purchase if they will be able to extract some bounce and swing early on. But the Wankhede strip will remain ideal for the batsmen, who will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The dimensions of the ground also go against the bowlers, who will need to be smart with their lines and lengths. With dew expected to play a role, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. With some renowned power-hitters in their ranks, both RR and RCB are capable of breaching the 200-run mark.

Played- 22 | Rajasthan won- 10 | Punjab won- 10 | No Result- 2

AB de Villiers (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Manan Vohra, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams.