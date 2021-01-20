

















IPL 2021 Retention AS IT HAPPENED

Sanju Samson becomes captain of the Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith was released by the franchise after they failed to make the playoffs last season. Lasith Malinga called curtains on his international career after the defending champions released the Lankan yesteryears ace. Kings XI Punjab walked the talk as they released star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Also Read - Lasith Malinga Retires From Franchise Cricket After Mumbai Indians Release Him Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

With time running out, teams have hours to take a position on – who they would like to continue with and who do they opt to let off – ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction in February. After a successful tournament in UAE, most sides would look to keep the core intact, while they look to fill up gaps and loopholes. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: Who Can Spend How Much, Team Purse Money Left

For example, a team like Mumbai Indians would look to retain many players as most of them have contributed last season helping them successfully defend their title. Also Read - Mumbai Indians: Complete And Full List of Payers Released/ Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

What time will IPL 2021 players retention list be made public?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced from 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 players retention list ?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced on Star Sports.

CSK Retain Raina:

Amid much speculation, Chennai Super Kings veteran star Suresh Raina has been retained by the side. There were speculations that Raina could be dropped after he decided to pull out of the IPL citing ‘personal reasons’.

