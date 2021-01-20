Live Updates

  • 10:49 PM IST

    MALINGA RETIRES | Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga decided to retire from franchise cricket on Wednesday after Mumbai Indians released the pacer. The lynchpin of the MI attack for years, Malinga has reportedly informed the MI management about throwing in the towel on his illustrious T20 career.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Talking Points | Sanju Samson becomes captain of the Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith was released by the franchise after they failed to make the playoffs last season. Lasith Malinga called curtains on his international career after the defending champions released the Lankan yesteryears ace. Kings XI Punjab walked the talk as they released star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

  • 9:59 PM IST

  • 9:12 PM IST

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Mujtaba Yousuf: Following his impressive run in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, the 19-year old has got a call from Mumbai India to appear for trails. essive show in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He picked up five wickets in four matches in the tournament. Reports suggest that the pacer has already moved to Mumbai to prepare for his trials. Also, it was reported that scouts from various teams were present in Bengaluru to spot talent, and that is when Mujtaba’s name surfaced.

  • 7:47 PM IST

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Kings XI Punjab | KL Rahul will lead the side and Chris Gayle has retained his spot. Nicolas Pooran also gets retained after a decent season. Mayank Agarwal’s retention was on expected lines. Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh also retain their spots. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell have been released along with five others.

  • 7:40 PM IST

  • 7:39 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad | As expected, the Hyderabad franchise has kept its core intact and released five players. Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep, Prithvi Raj, Fabien Allen, and Billy Stanlake have been released. Warner in all probability would lead the side. Sunrisers Hyderabad now has Rs 10.75 crore in their wallet for IPL 2021 Auction.

  • 7:26 PM IST

IPL 2021 Retention AS IT HAPPENED

Sanju Samson becomes captain of the Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith was released by the franchise after they failed to make the playoffs last season. Lasith Malinga called curtains on his international career after the defending champions released the Lankan yesteryears ace. Kings XI Punjab walked the talk as they released star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Also Read - Lasith Malinga Retires From Franchise Cricket After Mumbai Indians Release Him Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

With time running out, teams have hours to take a position on – who they would like to continue with and who do they opt to let off – ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction in February. After a successful tournament in UAE, most sides would look to keep the core intact, while they look to fill up gaps and loopholes. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: Who Can Spend How Much, Team Purse Money Left

For example, a team like Mumbai Indians would look to retain many players as most of them have contributed last season helping them successfully defend their title. Also Read - Mumbai Indians: Complete And Full List of Payers Released/ Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

What time will IPL 2021 players retention list be made public?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced from 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 players retention list ?

The IPL 2021 Players Retention List will be announced on Star Sports.

CSK Retain Raina:

Amid much speculation, Chennai Super Kings veteran star Suresh Raina has been retained by the side. There were speculations that Raina could be dropped after he decided to pull out of the IPL citing ‘personal reasons’.

ALSO CHECK 