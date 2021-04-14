Former legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara has heaped praise on newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Lara stated Pant has taken giant strides in the last four months and he will do a good job for the Capitals in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Pant was handed over the captaincy baton after DC’s full-time skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Also Read - Delhi Capitals Speedster Anrich Nortje Tests COVID-19 Positive: Report

Pant has had a dream run in the last few months as he has been on the roll both as a batsman as well as a wicket-keeper. The left-hander top scored for India with 274 runs in the Test series against Australia and then continued his sublime form against England as he scored 270 runs in the four-match Test series against the visitors. Pant was also able to grab his opportunity in the ODI series as he scored 155 runs in two matches.

The southpaw from Delhi also took the team to victory in his first assignment as DC's captain against Chennai Super Kings.

“Around 6 months of international cricket for him (Pant) one against Australia and here against England. Now he (Pant) is responsible for the captaincy because of injury,” Lara, who holds the record for highest individual score in Test cricket, said on Star Sports’ Select Dugout show.

“Plus, he doesn’t have the services of (Anrich) Nortje, (Kagiso) Rabada, and Axar Patel. So, they are asking a lot of him.

“I think he has got a team that will support him which is most important. He has grown in the last 4 months and I think he will do a good job.”

DC had missed the services of Rabada and Nortje in the opening game as they were serving the mandatory quarantine, while Axar is recovering from COVID-19.

However, despite missing key players, Pant led Delhi Capitals to a winning start to their IPL campaign, defeating Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their opening match.

The game also saw the return of Suresh Raina and former India pacer Ajit Agarkar said the return of the experienced batsman will hold CSK in good stead after struggling last season.

“We saw their struggle when he (Raina) wasn’t there last season; he has been prolific for the 13 seasons of IPL. The one thing he brings in is a lot of experience,” said Agarkar.

“It’s such a high-pressure tournament and you need the experience as you go deeper in the tournament -plus, his runs. They (CSK) will be hoping that he still has the form that was there before.”