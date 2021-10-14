Sharjah: Things got emotional after Delhi Capitals – after having a top-notch season – crashed out of the IPL on Wednesday without making the final. The game between KKR and DC went right down to the wire despite the Knights looking good to win it all the time. A few tight overs in the backend ensured that KKR did not cruise through. Eventually, a six from Rahul Tripathi sealed the deal for KKR.Also Read - IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar Points One Mistake Ravi Ashwin Made Against Rahul Tripathi During Last Over vs KKR in Sharjah

Young players of the Capitals looked heartbroken and in tears after the loss. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant were seen getting emotional after the loss. The video of the moment is going viral: Also Read - IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching IPL Code of Conduct During Qualifier 2 in Sharjah During DC vs KKR

“I don’t have words to express at the moment, can’t tell anything. We just kept believing, tried to stay in the game as long as possible. The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it’s unfortunate that it didn’t go our way. They bowled very well in the middle-overs, we got stuck and couldn’t rotate strike. Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully we’ll come back better next season. We played really good cricket, yes, there will be ups and downs, but we’ll stay positive, be there for each other, care for each other, and hopefully, we’ll come back better next season,” an extremely emotional Pant said at the post-match presentation.

KKR will now play CSK in the final on Friday and that promises to be nothing short of a humdinger in Dubai. Both sides are well-matched and are worthy finalists for sure.