Rajasthan Royals have traded veteran batsman Robin Uthappa to three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2021 mini auction. Uthappa played 12 matches for the inaugural champions least season during which he scored 196 runs with a personal best of 41.

RR finished at the bottom of the IPL 2020 standings despite starting the season with back-to-back wins. "I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021," Uthappa said in a statement on Thursday.

CSK will be Uthappa's sixth IPL outfit having earlier turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore and RR. He has so far played 189 IPL matches scoring 4607 runs at an average of 27.92 including 24 half-centuries.

In a statement, RR COO Jake Lush McCrum thanked the 35-year-old for his contribution. “We’d like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us. He provided significant value building into the season in our camps in Guwahati and Nagpur, and his speech during our World Cup winners session during the season was one of the most powerful we have heard,” he said.

“We do have depth with regards to openers in our squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, we thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. We’d like to wish Robbie all the best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that,” he added.

RR released eight players ahead of the IPL mini auction including their captain Steve Smith following a review of their performance last season.

Meanwhile, CSK, who finished seventh last year, have welcomed Uthappa into their set up. “Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam @robbieuthappa! #WhistlePodu,” CSK tweeted.