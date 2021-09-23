Abu Dhabi: Rohit Sharma, who missed out on Mumbai Indians UAE opener against Chennai Super Kings, said the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday will not be a cakewalk for MI despite the good record they have against their opposition. In a clip shared by Mumbai Indians social media, Rohit speaks about the importance of turning up really well on the day of the game.Also Read - IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Compares Rishabh Pant With Virender Sehwag After DC Beat SRH

"I honestly do not believe in past records. T20 is a game of that particular day what happens. You have to be best on that day. They are a good opposition, they play cricket really well. They will also be coming off some confidence after their last win. So it will not be a cakewalk for us. I know we have a handy record against them. But it is important we turn up really well on that particular day and do the job," Rohit said.

He also spoke of the last game in which MI lost against CSK and praised Adam Milne.

“When you are chasing a score of 157, you need to build those partnerships. And make sure you are keeping yourself in the game for as long as possible. Adam Milne is coming from a good tournament in the UK and did a good job in the last game,” the MI captain added.