Sharjah: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment over the dismal batting performance that cost his team two points after his team suffered a 4-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The defeat has now made things difficult for Mumbai Indians to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Things have not gone well for the defending champions since the resumption of the season as their batsmen have underperformed in the UAE conditions so far.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 47 Today Latest Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Fifty, Moeen Ali Solid; Chennai Super Kings' Rebuild After Quick Blows vs Rajasthan Royals

Rohit counted himself among the batting failures this season as MI yet again settled for a below-par score of 129 for 7 and could not defend it. Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs DC: Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Shape Delhi Capitals' 4-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

“If your batters aren’t going to post runs on the board, it will be difficult to win games. I personally accept that. We’re not able to execute in the middle, which is particularly disappointing,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Also Read - MI vs DC Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin Guide Delhi Capitals to 4-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

“We are not playing to our potential. Hopefully, in the next two games, we play the way we are known for.”

Mumbai are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table and to qualify for the playoffs they need not only win their remaining two games but also hope for favourable results from other matches.

The Mumbai Indians skipper admitted that Sharjah is not the easiest venue to make a lot of runs and 140 would be a par total but his team failed to achieve it.

“We watched a lot of matches, and it’s not the easiest venues to play and make a lot of runs. We were well prepared and we knew what we had to do. I thought we didn’t bat well enough. We knew it wasn’t a 170-180 wicket, but we knew it was a 140 wicket. We just didn’t get the partnerships going,” he said.