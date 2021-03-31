Mumbai Indians stars have started arriving ahead of IPL 2021 with the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, allrounder Hardik Pandya, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Suryakumar Yadav entering the team bio-secure bubble. Barring Bumrah, the others will start their training with the squad straightaway as they were part of the Team India bio-bubble. Also Read - How Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Resolved Differences And Rekindled Their Friendship

Bumrah, though, will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of seven days after taking some time out from his busy professional career to get married earlier this month. Bumrah shared a video of himself on social media lifting weights inside what appears to be his hotel room after he joined his Mumbai Indians squad for the IPL 2021 which will get underway from April 9 in Chennai. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Named Captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out With Injury

Bumrah got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony on March 15. He was part of the England Tests but took a break after playing in two Tests as India went on to win the four-match series 3-1. Also Read - Virat Kohli to Join RCB on April 1 For IPL 2021, Training Camp Starts

The 27-year-old fast bowler also skipped the preceding white-ball matches that saw India besting England 3-2 in a five-match T20I series before they prevailed in the three-match ODI series as well. Now, with cricketers from across the globe beginning to join their respective IPL franchises, Bumrah, too, has entered his team’s bio-secure bubble.

“Quarantining and getting those reps in,” Bumrah posted on Twitter.

Quarantining and getting those reps in 💯 pic.twitter.com/FZZeNEei5K — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit too joined his squad after playing an important role in India’s dominating show across formats in Australia and at home. He is the most successful IPL captain in terms of the titles won, having led his franchise to a record five trophies so far.

MI are the defending champions and will get their campaign underway on the opening day of the season when they take on three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk.

The trio of Hardik, Krunal and Suryakumar who all were part of the India limited-overs matches also linked up with the squad a day after India completed a 2-1 ODI series win over England in Pune.

MI will play their first five matches of the season in Chennai before flying down to Delhi for their next four outings. They will fly down South again in Bengaluru for three matches before landing in Kolkata for the final leg of their league stage.