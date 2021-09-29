Abu Dhabi: Traditionally hailed as the ‘gentleman’s game’, the sport lost its sheen in recent times – thanks to the pressure and high stakes. But, Krunal Pandya’s gesture towards KL Rahul at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, would surely help the sport restore the image. The incident took place in the 6th over when Chris Hayle smashed the ball straight back only to find Rahul on its way. The ball hit the Punjab skipper and went to Krunal who ran him out at the non-strikers’ end.Also Read - IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya on How Things Changed After Mohammed Shami's Fiery Bouncer Hit Him

Krunal, who initially appealed, withdrew it as soon as he saw the umpire was about to refer it to the third umpire. It was a spirit of cricket moment in a tournament with MI being in a must-win situation. Also, considering it was the big wicket of Rahul, made the gesture praiseworthy.

Rahul, who was impressed with the gesture, gave a thumbs up to Rohit Sharma, who responded with a smile.

“It was a great fight, but 135 was not enough on this pitch. We should have got about 170. The boys showed a lot of fight with the ball, we have done that two games in a row. The next three games will be interesting for us as the table looks interesting,” Rahul said after the loss.