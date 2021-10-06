Sharjah: With an astounding eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, defending champions Mumbai Indians have kept their hopes of a playoff berth alive. Now, things get a little tricky for the fourth spot as KKR and MI are the contenders and both teams have a game to play. While a win for KKR would in all probability seal a playoffs berth for them, given their higher net run rate.Also Read - IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan Reveals Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Supported Him During Poor Form After Fifty vs Rajasthan Royals

The Knights take on the Royals on Thursday, while Mumbai plays their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the following day (Friday). That would mean, Mumbai would know what they need to make the playoffs and that would be a big advantage. MI skipper Rohit Sharma pointed this out after the win over the Royals. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians Jump to Fifth Spot, Keep Play-Off Hopes Alive; KL Rahul Holds Orange Cap

“I feel in this tournament, any team is capable of beating anyone. KKR is playing before us and we will know exactly what to do,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - RR vs MI Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Coulter-Nile, Neesham Guide Mumbai Indians to Dominating Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, it was Jimmy Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who bowled exceptionally well to keep MI alive and kicking as they outclassed Rajasthan Royals. New Zealander Neesham (3/12) and Aussie Coulter-Nile (4/14) snapped seven wickets for only 26 runs in eight overs between them to choke Rajasthan for a meagre 90 for 9.

The five-time champions then knocked off the runs in 8.2 overs to go up to 12 points and more importantly improve their net run-rate to -0.048. This was also the biggest victory for MI in terms of balls left (70).

Ishan Kishan (50 not out) got some much-needed confidence during the short chase as MI knocked Royals out of IPL from the league stage itself yet again as they flattered to deceive.