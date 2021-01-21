Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel have joined Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2021 auction after being traded in from last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals. The all-round duo was sparsely used by the franchise during the season when they entered the summit clash for the first time in their history before being beaten by defending champions Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: Full List of Players Retained by Eight Teams on Deadline Day

Patel played five matches, scored 21 runs and took three wickets for DC last year while Sams played just three matches without taking any wicket. RCB released 10 cricketers on Thursday while retaining 12 including the likes of captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal among others.

The team had a decent outing last season as they made the playoffs after finishing fourth in the standings. They were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator though.

“We’ve retained a number of young players – Washington, Siraj, Shahbaz Nadeem, Devdutt Padikkal and Saini. It’s pleasing to see how they’ve progressed. And the way they (Siraj, Sundar and Saini) performed with the Test side in Australia was phenomenal. We’re proud that they are associated with RCB,” Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, said in a video posted on RCB’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He explained why the franchise decided to let go of opener Aaron Finch and allrounder Chris Morris. “As Rs 10 crore signing, Morris was a big part of our resource. But he had some injuries and missed quite a lot of cricket. Morris hasn’t played high-level cricket since then, so there is some risk there. As for Finch, it did not quite work out for him as we’d have liked. We have Josh Philippe as a top-order cover,” he said.

Players retained by RCB: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande

Players released by RCB: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav