Sharjah: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed a majestic century against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Gaikwad completed his century with a magnificent six over deep mid-wicket on the last ball of the innings. His innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 47 Today Latest Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Maiden Hundred; Chennai Super Kings Score 189/4 vs Rajasthan Royals

Ruturaj has been in sensational form in the ongoing edition of IPL and the century against Rajasthan Royals has helped him grab the Orange Cap. He is the first batsman to score 500 runs in the ongoing season of IPL. The CSK opener was at the fifth position in the orange cap race before the start of the game and the unbeaten 101-run knock has put him ahead with 508 runs in 12 matches at a sublime average of 50.80. Also Read - IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer Lavishes Praise on Ravichandran Ashwin For Positive Batting Approach in Successful Chase Versus Mumbai Indians

A magnificent knock from the 24-year-old guided Chennai Super Kings to 189 for four in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma 'Disappointed' With Mumbai Indians' Batting Performance After Defeat Against Delhi Capitals



Asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings were off to a solid start with a 47-run stand for the opening wicket between Faf du Plessis and Gaikwad. The former Proteas skipper was dismissed for 25 as Rahul Tewatia got him stumped.

Meanwhile, veteran Suresh Raina once again failed to score big and was departed for just 2. Ruturaj then shared a crucial stand with Moeen Ali to stabilize the innings.

The Punekar played some exquisite shots throughout his knock, especially in the off-side region

Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out off 15 balls) scythed through the Royals attack at the back-end as CSK added 55 runs in only 3.4 overs.

In fact, in the final over, Jadeja faced four deliveries, leaving Gaikwad with two deliveries and he pulled Mustafizur Rahman off the final delivery to complete the coveted landmark.

For the Royals, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia (3/39 in 4 overs) was the most successful bowler but his joy of getting three scalps was spoilt by Gaikwad with two back-to-back sixes — one over long-off and other into the sightscreen.

After scoring his maiden ton, Ruturaj shared his plan and said his aim was to capitalize big in the final overs of the innings.

“The wicket was holding up a bit initially, they started off well in the powerplay. My plan was to bat till the 13th or 14th over, so that I could capitalize on it later. I’m just looking to time the ball and maintain my shape,” Gaikwad said.

“At the end of the day, the team score matters. The individual score doesn’t matter, unless and until your team is winning. We were looking for 160, then I thought 170, 180 and finally, we got 190. I had timed that ball well and it was the shorter boundary, so I knew it was going to be a six. We need to bowl well and execute our plans,” he concluded.