RR vs DC VIVO IPL 2021 Prediction, Playing 11, Weather Forecast

In another thrilling clash of VIVO IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals will take on last year’s finalists Delhi Capitals in match 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan are coming off a heartbreaking loss and hit by star all-rounder Ben Stokes’ injury-forced ouster, a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals would hope for another inspirational knock from new skipper Sanju Samson when it faces a confident Delhi Capitals. While DC made a superb start under new captain Rishabh Pant, clinching a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening contest, Royals suffered a four-run defeat against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match on Monday night. Chasing a mammoth 222 for win, Samson – 119 off 63 balls – played a blinder of an innings in his debut as captain but couldn’t get his side over the line as he was dismissed in the final ball of the innings while going for a maximum with RR needing five runs off the last delivery. Also Read - Virat Kohli Gets Angry, Slams Chair After Dismissal During SRH-RCB IPL 2021 Game Today | WATCH VIDEO

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, had a perfect start to their campaign as they defeated three-time champions CSK with consummate ease. Opting to field, DC had allowed CSK to pile up a competitive 188 for 7 but Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw made a short walk of the target with a 138-run opening partnership, that laid the foundation for the win. Both Dhawan – 85 off 54 balls – and Shaw – 72 off 38 balls – played their strokes from the word go and looked in complete control during their knocks.

RR vs DC WEATHER FORECAST

RR vs DC 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs DC Pitch Report

At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the pitch is always batting friendly, the batters get help from the surface and it provides very less assistance to the bowlers. The pitch is made of red clay which makes the surface very tough and the bowlers get extra bounce. Due to fair bounce and true nature – a big total is expected here when Rajasthan and Delhi take on each other. Anything under 180 runs make it easy for the chasing team to grab important two points.

RR vs DC Head-to-Head

Played- 22 | Rajasthan Royals won- 11 | Delhi Capitals won- 11 | NR- 0

RR vs DC Fantasy Tips

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Manan Vohra, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Morris, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Mustafizur Rahman.

RR vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/wk), Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran/Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

RR vs DC SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (wk/C), Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.