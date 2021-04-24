RR vs KKR VIVO IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11

Two-time champions desperate Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate to bring their campaign back on track after a hat-trick of defeats when they face a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash in match 18 on Saturday. Big on paper, Knight Riders, led by England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, have so far failed to come together as a unit and slipped to sixth in the table after starting the tournament on a high against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Facing bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals, who have been the most inconsistent team so far in the season, KKR will be desperate for a turnaround. The rise of Pat Cummins as a batsman in their 18-run defeat to CSK will provide a big boost but it can't paper over the failure of their star batsmen, who have floundered even while chasing even modest target. The seamers too have leaked runs in the death overs. The other positive has been Russell's return to form. It was his 54 off 22 balls that had set the tone and it would not be a bad ploy for Morgan to promote the Jamaican up in the order, while Cummins provides late blitz.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a humiliating 10-wicket loss against RCB. Sanju Samson's men have failed to inspire after posting their only win of the tournament, against Delhi Capitals in their second match. Samson has fizzled out after a blazing 119 against Punjab Kings and the top and middle-order look brittle with Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra and David Miller enduring poor form. Bowling is also a big concern for the inaugural edition champions as their big buy Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman have struggled to check runs.

RR vs KKR WEATHER FORECAST

RR vs KKR 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

RR vs KKR Pitch Report

A run-fest is on the card at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday as there will be little respite for the bowlers. The faster bowlers might get some purchase from the surface as they will extract some bounce and swing early on. But the Wankhede strip will remain ideal for the batsmen, who will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. With dew expected to play a role, both teams will look to chase on this surface. The team batting first will ideally try to score anything in excess of 180 at ths venue.

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head

Played- 23 | Rajasthan won- 10 | Kolkata won- 12 | No Result- 1

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Andre Russell (VC), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Mustafizur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy.

RR vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/wk), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat/Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna.

RR vs KKR SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (wk/C), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.