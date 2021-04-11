RR vs PBKS VIVO IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11

Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns in Mumbai on Monday. Rajasthan will be banking heavily on their swashbuckling all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes will be keen to get some runs under his belt and so will be the likes of Englishman Jos Buttler and newly-appointed skipper Samson, who is a mine-field of talent. The Royals could opt to open with the highly-rated Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler. While Samson, who would be itching to prove a point, and Stokes would then form strong middle-order. If the four fire on all cylinders, they can pummel any attack into submission and Punjab would be no exception on the Wankhede track, which is usually batting-friendly. Also Read - IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh Gets Maiden KKR Cap, Debuts Against SRH in Chennai

On the other hand, Punjab boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul – 670 runs in 2020 season, Mayank Agarwal 424 runs in IPL 2020 – and Chris Gayle. Rahul and Agarwal formed a lethal opening combination in 2020 and would continue to open. They also have the likes of Englishman Dawid Malan, one of the finest T20 batsmen currently, hard-hitting Tamil Nadu batsman M Shahrukh Khan, and West Indian Nicholas Pooran. Also Read - Raina Feels CSK Were 15-20 Runs Short Against Capitals

RR vs PBKS WEATHER FORECAST

RR vs PBKS 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings T20 Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 12 Monday

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

RR vs PBKS Pitch Report

A run-fest is on the card at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday as there will be little respite for the bowlers. The faster bowlers might get some purchase from the surface as they will extract some bounce an swing early on. But the Wankhede strip will remain ideal for the batsmen, who will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The dimensions of the ground also go against the bowlers, who will need to be smart with their lines and lengths. With dew expected to play a role, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. Although 170-180 should be par at the venue, both RR and PBKS are capable of breaching the 200-run mark.

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Played- 21 | Rajasthan won- 12 | Punjab won- 9 | No Result- 0

RR vs PBKS Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Shahrukh Khan, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Gopal.

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi/Jaydev Unadkat and Mustafizur Rahman.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs PBKS SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.