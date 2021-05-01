South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has joined Rajasthan Royals as Liam Livingstone’s replacement. The Indian Premier League issued a press release on Saturday to confirm the development. Also Read - Live Score MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Match Updates: Surya, Rohit Depart in Quick Succession as Mumbai Wobble in Massive Chase

20-year old Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups.

Livingstone was one of the cricketers who left the Royals bubble and flew back home to England midway through the season. Not just Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Andrew Tye had also pulled out of IPL 2021 either due to injuries of Covid-19 related issues. This had left the Royals with merely four overseas players left.

The Royals have lost four of their six matches played so far. They would now need to get back to winning ways to get their campaign back on track and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rajasthan Royals’ next VIVO IPL 2021 encounter is against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 2.

