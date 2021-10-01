Sharjah: It is no secret that Sakshi and Ziva are arguably the biggest MS Dhoni fans and that was evident when the CSK captain turned back the clock on Thursday and hit a six to finish the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah. It was nostalgic for fans as the moment reminded them of the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai where Dhoni did something similar.Also Read - IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Blames Dinesh Karthik on Ravi Ashwin-Eoin Morgan 'Spirit of Cricket' Controversy

Sakshi and Ziva – who was in the stands – were up celebrating the shot. Deepak Chahar, who was next to them, did a high-five with them. It was a moment that also sealed a playoffs berth for CSK.

Here is how Sakshi and Ziva celebrated the shot:

The win takes CSK to 18 points. They have come a long way after missing out on the playoffs berth for the first time in 2020. They look like a recharged unit that is committed.

“It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won’t always win games and a lot didn’t go our way last time, and it’s important not to make excuses and we have done that this year. The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they’ve taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.