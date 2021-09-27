Dubai: Australia’s premier batsman David Warner has been woefully out-of-form in the UAE leg of the ongoing Indian Premier League. With SRH nearly out of the playoffs race, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons the Aussie seems lost at the moment and the franchise should look beyond him.Also Read - AB de Villiers Copies Virat Kohli's Celebration Hilariously in RCB Dressing-Room After Win | WATCH VIDEO

“In this game, they have got to look at the future more than this year, and look at players that they have some interest in, and look beyond players whom they may not want to retain or have long-term plans with. I think, in that category, they’ve got to have people like David Warner, who seems lost at the moment in that team,” Manjrekar told on Dafa News. Also Read - Virat Kohli Starts Like a Bullet Train But Slows Down Suddenly: Aakash Chopra After RCB Beat MI

Earlier in the season, Warner stepped down as captain of the side following their dismal run in the India leg. Also Read - Virat Kohli Consoles Dejected Ishan Kishan After Mumbai Indians Lose, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

He also reckoned the franchise can also look at replacing Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav as they have not been contributing much.

“Manish Pandey, we have seen the best of Manish Pandey, the worst of Manish Pandey. They might want to look at somebody who contributes a little more consistently. Kedar Jadhav is another player whom they could replace,” he said.

The Kane Williamson-led side will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with 2 points from 9 matches whereas RR are at 6th position, pretty much in contention for the Playoff spot. SRH lost to PBKS in their last match, whereas RR succumbed to Delhi in their previous encounter.