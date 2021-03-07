Aiming to capture their fourth title, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After finishing at the seventh position in the Indian Premier League 2020 edition, Dhoni and Co. will try to put up a better performance this time around in the T20 extravaganza which begins on April 9. Among one of the most popular T20 leagues across the world, IPL will run from April 9 to May 30 across six venues with no team getting to play at home, its Governing Council announced on Sunday. Also Read - Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Dates IPL 2021: Check Out The Full Schedule For RCB

Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last edition of IPL, winning six matches and losing eight out of 14 they played.

Despite COVID-19 surge, Mumbai has been named as one of the host cities and the tournament will be held behind closed doors at least in in the initial phase of the tournament.

The other venues are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on May 30 as well as the play-offs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai on April 9.

Here’s the full schedule, venues, and match timings for the MS Dhoni-led CSK.

1. 10 April 2021 – CSK v DC, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

2. 16 April 2021 – Kings XI Punjab v CSK, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

3. 19 April 2021- CSK vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

4. 21 April 2021- KKR vs CSK, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

5. 25 April 2021 – CSK vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai, 3.30 PM IST

6. 28 April 2021 – CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

7. 01 May 2021 – Mumbai Indians vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

8. 05 May 2021 – Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

9. 07 May 2021- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

10. 09 May 2021 – CSK vs Kings XI Punjab, Bangalore, 3.30 PM IST

11. 12 May 2021 – CSK vs KKR, Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

12. 16 May 2021 – CSK vs Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

13. 21 May 2021 – Delhi Capitals vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

14. 23 May 2021 – RCB vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST