The Board of Control for Cricket in India official has provided an update on the resumption of 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. A senior official has revealed that IPL will resume tentatively on September 18 or 19 in the UAE. The tournament will be played in a three-week window as 10 doubleheaders are expected to be scheduled in the revised schedule.

Earlier, the IPL was suspended indefinitely midway on May 4 after COVID-19 cases started emerging in a couple of franchise inside the bio-bubble.

The final might be held on October 9 or 10. The three-week window will be enough for the league to complete its remaining 31 games for the season, a win-win scenario for all the primary stakeholders including the BCCI, franchises and broadcasters.

“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start could be between September 18th to 20th. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to re-start it on a weekend date,” the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Similarly, October 9th or 10th will be the final as it’s a weekend. We are finalising the itinerary and there will be 10 double headers and seven evening matches along with four main games (two qualifiers, one eliminator and the final), which completes the list of 31 matches,” the official added.

India will tour England next month for the World Test Championship Final and five-match Test series against the hosts. The last match of the series will end on September 14 in Manchester and on the next day, the whole team (save Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran) will be flown to UAE in a chartered flight for a “bubble to bubble” transfer.

“The Indian team and the English players who will be available will fly in the same charter flight from Manchester to Dubai. Similarly, the West Indies players will also fly in after completing the Caribbean Premier League engagements. There will be three-day quarantine for players arriving from the UK and the Caribbean,” the source said.

A franchise official confirmed that communication from BCCI has come on the matter.

“We have been told by the BCCI to be ready for the tournament. We have been given a September 15 to 20 window,” a team official said.