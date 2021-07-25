New Delhi: BCCI has announced the schedule of the remainder of VIVO IPL 2021, which will be played in the UAE. The reigning champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to resume the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai on 19th September. The remaining 31 matches will be played in the second phase of IPL, which was postponed earlier due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble.Also Read - IPL 2021 | Washington Sundar Likely to be Ruled Out of Second Leg: Report
Dubai will host 13 matches whereas Sharjah will host 10 matches in the second leg of the tournament. There will be a total of seven double-headers, out of which the first one will be played on 25th September. Just like the previous edition of the IPL, the Afternoon matches will begin from 3:30 PM IST whereas the evening matches will commence from 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw And Jayant Yadav Going to England as Replacements: BCCI Official
The final will be played on October 15 in Dubai. The first qualifier will be played on 10th October in Dubai whereas the first Eliminator will be played on the following day in Sharjah. The second qualifier will be played on 13th October in Sharjah. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Join Virat Kohli-Led India in The UK as Injury Replacements: Report
IPL 2021 Schedule
30 SUN 19-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MUMBAI INDIANS DUBAI
31 MON 20-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE ABU DHABI
32 TUE 21-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM PUNJAB KINGS RAJASTHAN ROYALS DUBAI
33 WED 22-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD DUBAI
34 THU 23-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ABU DHABI
35 FRI 24-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SHARJAH
36 SAT 25-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS RAJASTHAN ROYALS ABU DHABI
37 SAT 25-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD PUNJAB KINGS SHARJAH
38 SUN 26-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ABU DHABI
39 SUN 26-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE MUMBAI INDIANS DUBAI
40 MON 27-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RAJASTHAN ROYALS DUBAI
41 TUE 28-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS DELHI CAPITALS SHARJAH
42 TUE 28-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS PUNJAB KINGS ABU DHABI
43 WED 29-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE DUBAI
44 THU 30-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SHARJAH
45 FRI 01-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS PUNJAB KINGS DUBAI
46 SAT 02-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS DELHI CAPITALS SHARJAH
47 SAT 02-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ABU DHABI
48 SUN 03-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE PUNJAB KINGS SHARJAH
49 SUN 03-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD DUBAI
50 MON 04-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS DUBAI
51 TUE 05-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS MUMBAI INDIANS SHARJAH
52 WED 06-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD ABU DHABI
53 THU 07-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS PUNJAB KINGS DUBAI
54 THU 07-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS RAJASTHAN ROYALS SHARJAH
55 FRI 08-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD MUMBAI INDIANS ABU DHABI
56 FRI 08-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE DELHI CAPITALS DUBAI
57 SUN 10-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM QUALIFIER 1 DUBAI
58 MON 11-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ELIMINATOR SHARJAH
59 WED 13-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM QUALIFIER 2 SHARJAH
60 FRI 15-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM FINAL DUBAI