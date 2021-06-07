New Delhi: It has been reported that the second phase of the Indian Premier League is set to resume from September 19 in the UAE. IPL 2021 was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the tournament. The final of the tournament is expected to be played on October 15. Also Read - Posted WhatsApp Forward in Haste: Harbhajan Singh Offers Unconditional Apology After Twitter Storm

The Indian board had recently decided that the second leg of IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE. Interestingly, BCCI reasoned that September-October will be monsoon season in India and thus they have decided to shift the tournament to UAE.

According to ANI, BCCI wants to complete the remaining 31 matches of the 14th edition in the 25-day window.

“The discussions went really well and with ECB already giving us the oral nod to host the event ahead of the BCCI SGM, it was about closing the deal over the last week. The first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while we will have the final on October 15. The BCCI was always keen on a 25-day window to finish the remaining matches,” the BCCI official told ANI.

The official is also hopeful that the foreign players will also be available for the tournament. England Cricket director Ashley Giles had recently confirmed that English players will not take part in the second phase of the tourney.

“The discussions have started and we are keeping fingers crossed that the foreign players will be mostly available. If a couple of them do not manage to turn up, we shall then decide on the future course of action. But keeping fingers crossed for now and hoping to have an action-packed end to the IPL 2021 in UAE,” the official revealed.

“What we were made aware of after the BCCI SGM is that the board will be speaking to the foreign boards and check on the availability of the foreign cricketers. We are confident that the BCCI will find the best possible solution and honestly, it is a matter of the BCCI officials speaking to the respective board officials, so we should wait to hear from the board on this.

The official added that they will need to find a way to get foreign players to play in the IPL in the second leg of the competition. It is reported that Pat Cummins will not be available for the UAE leg.

“Yes, if we do end up missing some of the foreign stars, that is an area which would need some attention when it comes to picking replacements as the foreign players are also integral to the teams. Team balance can go for a toss, so keeping fingers crossed on that one,” the franchise official said.