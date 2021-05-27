Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has revealed that he lost count of deliveries in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 when he smashed six fours in an over. Shivam Mavi, Shaw’s former Under-19 teammate had bowled a wide on the first ball and the right-hander thought that the over was completed after only five balls were bowled. Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Playing Cricket With His Wife Pooja During Lockdown Will Give You Major Couple Goals | WATCH VIDEO

However, Shaw's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan reminded the youngster that there is one more ball left in the over and he has a chance of hitting six fours in the over. In fact, Shaw revealed that he was not thinking about the record but it clicked his mind before the final ball of the over.

Shaw was able to score six fours in the over and became the second batsman in the IPL history to achieve the record after Ajinkya Rahane.

Prithvi Shaw said while talking to India News, “Actually I came to know after the fifth ball that a sixth ball was left because Mavi had bowled the first ball as a wide. So, I was counting that ball as well and it had slipped my mind. So, Shikhar Dhawan told me one more ball is left”.

“Then it clicked me. I had not thought anything while hitting the first five boundaries. But I was definitely thinking about that before hitting the sixth boundary, that I have come close after hitting five boundaries in five balls and should try one more,” added Shaw.

Shaw went on to score 82 runs from only 41 balls and completed his fifty off just 18 balls in that game against KKR. Thus, the right-hander played a key role in Delhi Capitals’ win as they cruised to the target of 155 runs with 21 balls to spare.

Shaw scored 308 runs in eight matches for DC before the tournament was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI. The prodigy batsman was in sublime form in the IPL. The 21-year old is expected to be part of the limited-overs squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.