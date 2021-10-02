Sharjah: Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on his senior teammate Ravichandran Ashwin for his valuable contribution with the bat against Mumbai Indians. Iyer and Ashwin shared a match-winning 39-run stand for the seventh wicket as Delhi managed to beat Mumbai Indians with five balls to spare in a low-scoring thriller.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 47 Today Latest Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad Accelerates After Fifty; Chennai Super Kings Eye Strong Finish vs Rajasthan Royals

Iyer was in all praise for Ashwin after the win and said that the veteran all-rounder batted with some positive approach.

"He (Ashwin) came in and was really positive. He wanted to take singles, and that went to the last two overs. He decided he would take the bowlers on during the last two overs," Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

The former Delhi Capitals captain has performed consistently well in the second leg of IPL 2021 after missing out on the initial stage in India due to a shoulder injury.

After playing a crucial unbeaten 33-run knock against Mumbai Indians, Iyer said he back his instincts in the game as he was confident to win the game for his team.

“I felt really amazing to bat through and take my team through. It was a low scoring game. I backed myself and my instincts. I knew I would win the game for the team,” he said.

Iyer also said that his team has worked hard on transforming itself.

“The transition in the last two years has happened. Since 2019, we have shifted that towards our team. We try to implement that within the dressing room. We try to be humble, and we try to ensure whoever’s day it is, he makes sure the team wins the game.

“Once we are in these close games, we have to finish them. Every two points matter. If we finish in the top two, we have that opportunity to play that one game and make the final,” he said.