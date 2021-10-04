Dubai: Following an emphatic six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan hailed opener Shubman Gill and all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan on Sunday. While Morgan admitted that Gill (57 off 51) played ‘extremely well’, he also reckoned that Shakib – who conceded merely 20 runs in his four overs and picked up a wicket – is a luxury to have.Also Read - David Warner Cheering For SRH From Stands in Dubai Will Break Your Heart | WATCH VIDEO

"We needed to bowl and field well and we did. Shubman played extremely well and led the chase. The depth of the squad to be able to call Shakib is a huge luxury, so he has had a huge impact," Morgan said during the post-match presentation.

Claiming that the KKR unit is focused on playing good cricket, Morgan hailed the players for adapting well in the slow conditions of Dubai.

“We are focussed on playing good cricket and we’ve done that in the last three weeks. The game plan has had a good impact in the dressing room and guys are putting their hands up. We have done well to adapt to the slow conditions and I’m happy with that,” he further said.

“The wicket played slower than we thought, than the wicket two nights ago. It swings early in the powerplay in these conditions, but it was sluggish. We needed to bowl and field well and we did,” Morgan also gave his views on the pitch that was used for the match.

Kolkata, Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are in contention for the last spot in the playoffs. Eoin Morgan and Co have a good advantage amongst all four teams of having a positive net run-rate.