Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes Mohammed Siraj is on par with gun paceman Jasprit Bumrah if we compare the skill-sets of both bowlers. Siraj has taken giant strides in the last few months and has grown in confidence. The fast bowler from Hyderabad had finished as the highest wicket-taker for India in the four-match series against Australia.

Siraj had scalped 13 wickets in the three-Test matches he played against the Aussies and had played a key role in India's historic Test series win. The fast bowler was one of the biggest finds of the tour for the Indian team. Meanwhile, Siraj has been able to take the same form in the IPL.

Siraj, who now has some experience of International cricket under his belt, is a different bowler altogether. The right-arm fast bowler has scalped five wickets in four matches for RCB thus far and he has bowled with a parsimonious economy rate of 6.06. Thus, Siraj has played an instrumental role in the success of RCB this season.

“When you talk about skill, this has been my thinking in the last three-four years. When it comes to bowlers, everyone talks about Jasprit Bumrah being right up there. But skill-wise, I don’t think Siraj is behind Bumrah, and in all formats,” Nehra said in a video on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Siraj always did well while playing for India A in the red-ball format and also did a fine job for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit. Nehra added that the bowlers who do well in the multi-day format have a good chance of succeeding in the limited-overs version.

“There was talk about a couple of years ago that he used to pick up 5-6 wickets in every match for India A with the red ball, and I’ve always believed that a good red-ball bowler, a Test match bowler has a greater chance of succeeding as a white-ball bowler.”

Nehra believes Siraj is a very good all-format bowler and he has the skills to deliver across the three formats. Siraj has definitely shown that he can consistently deliver in all three formats.

“There are some bowlers whom you include only for T20s, for white-ball matches. So In think Siraj is a very good all-format bowler. There is no shortage of skill, he has all type of variations. I would in fact say that skill-wise, he is even ahead of Bumrah, if you talk of variations,” Nehra explained.

“He has a different slower one, there is no lack of speed, he can move the new ball. He needs to keep his fitness and sharpen his mind. If he can do these two things well, the sky is the limit.”

RCB will next face Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 25th April.