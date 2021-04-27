Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner heaped ultimate praise on Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers on Tuesday after his heroics versus Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Warner went on to admit that AB de Villiers is his ‘idol’. It is a big thing for a batsman of Warner’s stature to make a remark like that. Also Read - LIVE DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Sandstorm Delays Start; De Villiers 75 Not Out Powers Bangalore to 171/5 vs Delhi

The South African smashed a whirlwind 75* off 42 balls to help RCB post a challenging 171 for five in their 20 overs. His breathtaking knock was laced with five sixes and three fours.

While Warner is the premier batsman and the leader of his side, ABD is arguably the biggest match-winner for RCB. Time and again, both the players have starred for their respective franchises and continue to do so.