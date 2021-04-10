SRH vs KKR VIVO IPL 2021 Prediction, Playing 11

With seasoned pacer – Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in their ranks, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday night. The Hyderabad franchise, though more powerful and well-rounded and having qualified for play-offs last year, have an inferior head-to-head record against their Kolkata counterparts. SRH have won just seven of the 19 encounters between them and have lost 12. However, man to man in all departments, they look far stronger than Eoin Morgan’s KKR. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have put up several century partnerships for SRH. Bairstow has been in great form and is already warmed up after success in the recent limited-overs series against India. The return of India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar will strengthen their bowling attack, which already has the likes of Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and T Natarajan. Also Read - MS Dhoni Clean Bowled For a Duck by Avesh Khan in CSK's IPL 2021 Opener Against DC | WATCH VIDEO

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders’ hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell failed to get going with the bat and that had a massive impact on their batting. A lot will depend on skipper Eoin Morgan, batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Shubman Gill as well as Russell if KKR are to score big in the first match of the tournament against a strong SRH bowling line-up. KKR’s strongest point is their bowling, especially the spin bowling attack. They have also included Harbhajan Singh to Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Shakib. Also Read - Suresh Raina Smashes Brilliant Fifty on IPL Comeback vs Delhi Capitals

SRH vs KKR WEATHER FORECAST

SRH vs KKR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Today's Probable XIs For T20 Match 2 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 10 Saturday

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs KKR Pitch Report

At Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, the pitch mainly assists the slower ball bowlers. However, what we saw in the inaugural encounter of IPL 2021, the Chepauk track is not a completely bowling-friendly surface. It has enough assistance for the batsmen, provided they take their time to find their footing.

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head

Played- 19 | Sunrisers Hyderabad won- 7 | Kolkata Knight Riders won- 12 | NR- 0

SRH vs KKR Fantasy Tips

Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill (VC), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rashid Khan.

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh.

SRH vs KKR SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Kedar Jadhav, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Jagadeesha Suhith, Virat Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ben Cutting, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Jackson, Harbhajan Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Shivam Mavi.