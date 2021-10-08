SRH vs MI 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Despite the enormity of the task, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be going into the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad later on Friday with a positive frame of mind, knowing that only a massive win will ensure them a playoffs berth. Kolkata Knight Riders’ 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday has all but shut out five-time champions Mumbai Indians’ hopes of making it to the playoffs, and only a miracle can help the Rohit Sharma-led side book the last playoff berth. For Mumbai Indians, this is what it has all come down to, and the team will be raring to go out there and give its best. After a string of low scores and sitting out for two games, young Ishan Kishan played a confidence-boosting knock in MI’s previous outing, against Rajasthan Royals.Also Read - SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips VIVO IPL Match 55: Captain, Vice-Captain - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 8 Friday

On the other hand, SRH doesn’t have a season to remember, they will take confidence from their most recent encounter, which resulted in a four-run win over RCB. The team will be proud of the way they defended their 141-run total against a batting line-up that has delivered over and over again this season. Hyderabad will look to reciprocate that performance to get what could be only their fourth win of the season. The last time the two teams met was earlier this year, in MI’s third game of the season. Also Read - RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 56: Captain, Vice-Captain - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Probable Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai 7.30 PM IST October 8 Friday

SRH vs MI WEATHER FORECAST

IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket, IPL Weather Forecast for SRH vs MI Match 55 in Abu Dhabi_Screenshot

SRH vs MI 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - LIVE Score RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bowl Against Unchanged Delhi Capitals

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

SRH vs MI Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium are relatively big on either side of the ground, and it requires immense power from the batters to clear the fence. The wicket has looked good for batting and even the bowlers have got success as well. Anything over 160 will be a good total on this strip.

SRH vs MI Head-to-Head

Played- 17 | Hyderabad won- 8 | Mumbai won- 9 | No Result- 0

SRH vs MI Fantasy Team

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy (VC), Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, James Neesham, Siddarth Kaul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan.

SRH vs MI Probable Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

SRH vs MI Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, David Warner, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.