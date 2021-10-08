SRH vs MI 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Despite the enormity of the task, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be going into the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad later on Friday with a positive frame of mind, knowing that only a massive win will ensure them a playoffs berth. Kolkata Knight Riders' 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday has all but shut out five-time champions Mumbai Indians' hopes of making it to the playoffs, and only a miracle can help the Rohit Sharma-led side book the last playoff berth. For Mumbai Indians, this is what it has all come down to, and the team will be raring to go out there and give its best. After a string of low scores and sitting out for two games, young Ishan Kishan played a confidence-boosting knock in MI's previous outing, against Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, SRH doesn't have a season to remember, they will take confidence from their most recent encounter, which resulted in a four-run win over RCB. The team will be proud of the way they defended their 141-run total against a batting line-up that has delivered over and over again this season. Hyderabad will look to reciprocate that performance to get what could be only their fourth win of the season. The last time the two teams met was earlier this year, in MI's third game of the season.

SRH vs MI Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium are relatively big on either side of the ground, and it requires immense power from the batters to clear the fence. The wicket has looked good for batting and even the bowlers have got success as well. Anything over 160 will be a good total on this strip.

SRH vs MI Head-to-Head

Played- 17 | Hyderabad won- 8 | Mumbai won- 9 | No Result- 0

SRH vs MI Fantasy Team

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy (VC), Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, James Neesham, Siddarth Kaul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan.

SRH vs MI Probable Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

SRH vs MI Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, David Warner, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.