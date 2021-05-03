SRH vs MI VIVO IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11

Back in the groove after two consecutive wins, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be firm favourites to put it past the turbulence-hit and bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2021 match in Delhi on Tuesday. Mumbai will enter the game after their four-wicket win over in-form Chennai Super Kings courtesy Kieron Pollard’s blitzkrieg. SunRisers, in contrast, suffered a humiliating 55-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, their sixth in seven games this season. They are also battling a transitional phase in which Kane Williamson has taken over the captaincy from an out-of-form David Warner, leaving him disappointed. Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma – 250 runs – and Quinton De Kock – 155 runs – would be itching to give the five-time champions another strong platform and also convert their starts into big scores. Pollard – 168 runs, who blazed his way to a match-winning 87 off 34 balls in the last game, would be keen to continue from where he left. The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah – 6 wickets – and Trent Boult – 8 wickets – have been exceptional at the death and would pose a big threat to the SRH batting unit, which has been inconsistent at best. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar – 11 wickets – has been the MI’s main wicket-taker, but he would need support from Krunal, who has just three scalps. Also Read - IPL 2021 May Shift Entirely to Mumbai Amid Covid-19 Crisis in India: Report

On the other hand, there are problems aplenty for SunRisers. They are over-reliant on their top-order, especially Jonny Bairstow – 248 runs, but their middle-order has faltered most often. Against Rajasthan Royals, they dropped Warner and opened with Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow, with Williamson coming in at three. If they persist with the same line-up, the three need to fire on all cylinders. Also, the likes of Vijay Shankar – 58 runs, Kedar Jadhav – 40 runs, Abdul Samad – 36 runs – and Mohammed Nabi – 31 runs, if he plays, will have to get some runs for the side to have any chance of building momentum. On the bowling front, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been the pick of the bowlers with 10 wickets but pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 3 wickets – and Khaleel Ahmed – 4 wickets – would need to find their form too. Also Read - IPL 2021: KKR CEO Venky Mysore Provides Update on Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Status, Confirms Franchise on Course For Their Next Match

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

The pitch at Feroz Shah Kotla has offered plenty of assistance for the batters and teams have posted mammoth totals here while batting first and second in the ongoing edition of IPL 2021. The faster bowlers have got the new ball to move around, while also varying their pace to good effect. It also offers a bit of turn for the spinners, making the middle overs a crucial phase in the context of the match. Overall, anything above 180 should be a decent total on this ground.

Played- 17 | Hyderabad won- 8 | Mumbai won- 9 | No Result- 0

Jonny Bairstow (C), Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Kane Williamson, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh.