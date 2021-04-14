SRH vs RCB VIVO IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11

How Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batsmen AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell deal with SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan could be decisive in the IPL 2021 match between the two teams on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. RCB pacer Harshal Patel’s contest with SRH’s middle and lower order will also be an interesting affair. A buoyant Patel, who took five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, will be raring to go again in the death overs. On Tuesday, he told media how he is relishing the new found responsibility. SRH, who lost their last match narrowly to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will need to start well. A couple of early wickets against KKR had set them back and even though Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey tried their best, they fell short. SRH have used an interesting tactic this time. Up until last season they found success largely thanks to captain David Warner and Bairstow’s opening partnership. Devdutt Padikkal will probably return to the top of the order for RCB. Padikkal was rested from the previous game following his recovery from Covid-19 and in his absence, RCB opened with captain Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar, who failed to get going. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Lauds His Teammates After Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Close Game, Calls It an Excellent Fightback

SRH vs RCB WEATHER FORECAST

SRH vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report

Another hot and humid day in the offing in Chennai for the Hyderabad vs Bangalore match in IPL 2021. Despite the slowness of Chepauk pitch, the average score is 170. The faster bowlers will still find some purchase, while also varying their pace to good effect. There will also be ample turn on offer, making the middle overs a crucial phase in the context of the match. Overall, anything above 170 should be a good total on this ground.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 17 | Hyderabad won- 10 | Bangalore won- 7 | No Result- 0

These two sides last met in the Eliminator last season. In a tightly fought contest that had was moving towards RCB, SRH pulled off a six-wicket win.

SRH vs RCB Fantasy Tips

AB de Villiers (VC), Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner (C), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson.

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RCB SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams.