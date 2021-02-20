In the IPL 2021 Auction, Kolkata Knight Riders made some interesting addition to their squad for the upcoming season. KKR, who failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, bought eight players to bolster their team. Also Read - KKR Predicted 11 For IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan or Sunil Narine? Two-Time Champions Face Tough Task to Choose Amongst Overseas Players

The two-time IPL champions did some smart business in the auction to add some quality players in the squad. KKR brought back Shakib Al Hasan and Sheldon Jackson back to their squad.

While they also acquired the services of Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair, who can add value to their bench strength.

KKR, who is one of the most high-profile IPL franchises due to their co-owner Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, introduced their player in an interesting way. The franchise’s official Instagram handle posted a video of the players singing Korean boy-band BTS’s song – Dynamite.

KKR’s official Instagram handle captioned the video, “The best way to describe our newest recruits from the #IPLAuction – #Dynamite”

Dynamite is a mega-hit song of BTS which was also nominated for the Grammy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)



Players Bought: Shakib Al Hasan (Rs 3.2 crore), Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 crore), Ben Cutting (Rs 75 lakh), Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Pawan Negi (Rs 50 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 20 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 20 lakh)

KKR Full Squad: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora