Dubai: Chennai Super Kings' poor run against Delhi Capitals continued as they slumped to another defeat on Monday in Dubai by three wickets. But it was CSK skipper MS Dhoni who faced backlash for his struggle with the bat. He could not hit a single boundary in his 27-ball stay, scoring merely 18 runs. Following the loss, CSK coach Stephen Fleming reacted to Dhoni's poor run of form and said that he was not the only one who struggled in Dubai.

"Well, he [Dhoni] wasn't the only one who struggled. It was a difficult day for strokeplay. When 137 [136] is almost enough, I think it was a tough wicket to score big on in terms of the big shots. So, both teams struggled with that towards the end of the innings," Fleming said after the match.

"Sometimes you set your sights too high, [want] too many, and probably we were only 10-15 runs short of having a match-winning score," Fleming added.

Claiming that it was no lack of intent, Fleming hailed the Capitals bowlers for coming up with the goods and managing to restrict CSK to 136.

“So, the difficulty at the moment is to assess what the conditions are in all three different grounds and, batting first, getting a score that is par or just above. It was no lack of intent; it was just we had to stabilise after a couple of mistakes and then we were reasonably well-placed for 150. The other thing was their attack bowled very well in the last five overs,” he concluded.

It would be interesting to see if there a change of plan or approach from Dhoni in the upcoming games.