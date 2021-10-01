Sharjah: MS Dhoni has been doing it for years and former cricketers feel that should instill fear in the oppositions. Ex-cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen lavished praise on Dhoni after he led CSK to a win over SRH on Thursday ensuring they become the first team to seal a playoffs berth. While Gavaskar said, Dhoni does it often taking the game deep into the last over, Pietersen reckoned this should scare oppositions.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Winning Six vs SRH to Seal Playoffs Berth Remind Fans of 2011 World Cup, Check Posts

"He (Dhoni) does it so often. He takes it into the last over. When the supporters are biting the nail – they also know he is going to do it. But that anxiety, that you feel. He has done it so many times in his career," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.

"Dhoni has done it for so many years, he keeps doing it and doing it and doing it. What he has done now, should strike fear into the opposition," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

After missing out on a playoffs berth for the first time last year, Dhoni sounded happy and content at the post-match presentation.

“It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won’t always win games and a lot didn’t go our way last time, and it’s important not to make excuses and we have done that this year. The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they’ve taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit,” Dhoni said.